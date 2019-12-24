Play

Erickson had six catches for 55 yards on nine targets in Sunday's loss to Miami. He also had 43 yards in punt returns.

Erickson has ended up seeing a lot of work as the Bengals' third receiver, and this was his second-most targeted game of the year. The Bengals had to throw constantly in the second half in their last-ditch effort to tie the game before going into overtime.

