Bengals' Alex Erickson: Busy day
Erickson had six catches for 55 yards on nine targets in Sunday's loss to Miami. He also had 43 yards in punt returns.
Erickson has ended up seeing a lot of work as the Bengals' third receiver, and this was his second-most targeted game of the year. The Bengals had to throw constantly in the second half in their last-ditch effort to tie the game before going into overtime.
