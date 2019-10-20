Erickson caught eight of 14 targets for 137 yards and lost two yards on two carries in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Jacksonville.

Erickson had six catches for 110 yards before any other Bengal caught a single pass, and his 14 targets ultimately tied with Tyler Boyd for the team lead. His two rushing attempts yielded wildly different results, as one resulted in a nine-yard gain and the other lost 11. Considering Erickson hadn't previously topped 50 receiving yards in a game this season, his involvement in the offense is likely to drop precipitously against the Rams in Week 8.