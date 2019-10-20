Bengals' Alex Erickson: Carries offense early in loss
Erickson caught eight of 14 targets for 137 yards and lost two yards on two carries in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Jacksonville.
Erickson had six catches for 110 yards before any other Bengal caught a single pass, and his 14 targets ultimately tied with Tyler Boyd for the team lead. His two rushing attempts yielded wildly different results, as one resulted in a nine-yard gain and the other lost 11. Considering Erickson hadn't previously topped 50 receiving yards in a game this season, his involvement in the offense is likely to drop precipitously against the Rams in Week 8.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...