Erickson caught both his targets for 21 yards and returned three punts for six yards during Sunday's win over the Jets.

Erickson saw eight targets last week versus the Steelers but wasn't nearly as involved with Andy Dalton back at quarterback despite playing a similar number of offensive snaps. The 27-year-old posted 14 catches for 234 yards in Weeks 7 and 8, but across the last four games he has only five catches for 64 yards. Erickson's fantasy potential remains limited while Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate are healthy.