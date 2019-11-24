Erickson caught two of his eight targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

Erickson finished second on the team in targets, but he struggled time and again to connect with Ryan Finley. He did make a flashy 30-yard gain at one point but was otherwise held in check. This was certainly an improvement over his last two games, during which he caught one of seven targets for zero yards, but it's tough to endorse Erickson's fantasy value for next week's matchup with the Jets.