Erickson could serve as the Bengals' No. 3 running back behind Joe Mixon and Mark Walton in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Richard Skinner of Local 12 Cincinnati reports.

Beyond Mixon and Walton, Thomas Rawls is the only other healthy running back on the 53-man roster with Giovani Bernard (knee) set to miss the next 2-to-4 weeks, but the limited value Rawls provides on special teams means he could be destined for an inactive status in Week 5. If that's the case, Erickson would likely be available as an emergency option out of the backfield, but it's still expected that his greater impact on offense would come out wide. With John Ross (groin) ruled out for the contest, Erickson, who has been limited to one catch for eight yards this season, could see ample snaps in three-receiver sets.