Bengals' Alex Erickson: Critical fumble
Erickson lost a fumble on a punt return right before halftime in Sunday's loss to the Pats.
Erickson's fumble helped the Pats regain the lead, one that they would not relinquish. It was an overall disappointing day for Erickson, who was held to one catch for six yards on five targets.
More News
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: To benefit from Tate, Green absences•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Leads team in targets•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Catches both targets•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Catches two of eight targets•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Zero yards against Raiders•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Removed from injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
12/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew highlights the best Waiver Wire picks for Week 16, going position-by-position...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Waivers: Winning replacements
We're dealing with more big-name absences ahead of the Fantasy championships in Week 16. Here's...
-
Week 16 RB Preview: Vikings mess
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 16, including projections from Heath...
-
Week 16 QB Preview: Sit Rodgers
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 16, including his top DFS play.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...