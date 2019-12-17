Play

Erickson lost a fumble on a punt return right before halftime in Sunday's loss to the Pats.

Erickson's fumble helped the Pats regain the lead, one that they would not relinquish. It was an overall disappointing day for Erickson, who was held to one catch for six yards on five targets.

