Bengals' Alex Erickson: Day-to-day with back injury
Coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Erickson is considered day-to-day due to a back injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor also said that Erickson will not participate in live drills Wednesday, indicating that he's likely set for a "DNP" designation on the week's first practice report. The depth wideout will have two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Raiders. With John Ross (shoulder) having been designated to return from IR, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, and A.J. Green (ankle) working toward a potential return, Erickson could end up taking a back seat in Cincinnati's aerial attack down the stretch.
