Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said Erickson's snaps were limited during Sunday's loss to Baltimore due to an undisclosed injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Erickson failed to bring in either of the two targets he saw over 38 snaps before leaving the game. Rookie Stanley Morgan saw a career high in playing time as a result of Erickson's absence, but he was only able to catch one of four targets for nine yards on an identical 38 offensive snaps. Erickson's participation in practice this week will be telling for his availability for Sunday's game in Oakland. If he's unable to go, Morgan again figures to take on an expanded role.