Bengals' Alex Erickson: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said Erickson's snaps were limited during Sunday's loss to Baltimore due to an undisclosed injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Erickson failed to bring in either of the two targets he saw over 38 snaps before leaving the game. Rookie Stanley Morgan saw a career high in playing time as a result of Erickson's absence, but he was only able to catch one of four targets for nine yards on an identical 38 offensive snaps. Erickson's participation in practice this week will be telling for his availability for Sunday's game in Oakland. If he's unable to go, Morgan again figures to take on an expanded role.
More News
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Makes big catch in garbage time•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Carries offense early in loss•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Second-leading receiver in loss•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Ready to rock•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Turns in full practice•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Still in concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...