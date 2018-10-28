Erickson will draw the start in the slot Week 8 against Tampa Bay, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Erickson is typically better known for his role on special teams as a return man, as he has yet to surpass three targets in a single game this season. With John Ross (groin) inactive, however, he'll draw the start and could see added looks behind the likes of top receiving options A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. Even with a very favorable matchup -- Tampa Bay allows the second-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers in PPR formats -- Erickson is a bit of a risky fantasy play.