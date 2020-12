Erickson caught two of three targets for 17 yards, returned one kickoff for 24 yards and two punts for 13 yards during Sunday's 19-7 loss to Miami.

The 28-year-old played a season-high 19 offensive snaps Sunday, which is the first time all season he's played double-digit snaps. Erickson hasn't been involved much offensively in 2020, but he should continue to see work in the return game for the Bengals.