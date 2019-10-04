Coach Zac Taylor said Erickson would serve as a starting receiver alongside Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Erickson will be in store for a spike in snaps after the Bengals placed John Ross (shoulder) on injured reserve earlier this week. Though he'll draw a favorable matchup against a weak Arizona secondary in his seventh NFL start, Erickson is still unlikely to rank as much more than a tertiary option in the passing game with the Bengals expected to pepper Boyd with targets in the slot. Additionally, the likes of Tate, tight end Tyler Eifert and running backs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard may also remain higher-priority looks for quarterback Andy Dalton.