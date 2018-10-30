Bengals' Alex Erickson: Just one catch
Erickson was held to one catch for five yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Bucs. He was on the field for 50 offensive snaps.
Erickson picked up a start in place of the injured John Ross, but instead of lining up in the slot he was outside more often, leaving Tyler Boyd to carve up the Bucs from the slot instead.
