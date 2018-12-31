Erickson had six catches for 63 yards in the Bengals' loss to the Steelers on Sunday. He also had 87 kick return yards.

Erickson's output represented two-thirds of the passing offense for the game, unfortunately. He finished the season with 20 catches for 167 yards, with the vast majority of that production coming in the final three weeks after injuries sidelined both Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green. If he returns next season, most of his production will remain on special teams.