Erickson caught five of seven targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Browns.

Erickson led the team in targets and tied for first in receptions, but he was mostly limited to short gains and finished with modest yardage. He's seen 17 targets over the last three games, but that has translated into just nine catches for 109 receiving yards. Despite his involvement, Erickson carries little fantasy value and this should remain the case next Sunday against the Patriots.