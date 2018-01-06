Erickson didn't factor in the passing game in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Ravens, but was once again their primary return man.

For the season, Erickson had 12 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. He also had 663 kick return yards and 278 punt return yards. He'll likely resume as the Bengals' top return man in 2018.

