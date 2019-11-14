Play

Erickson (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

After Erickson sat out Wednesday's practice with the issue, this represents an upgrade. Friday will go a long way to determining the 27-year-old's status for gameday. Stanley Morgan would likely receive more snaps if Erickson is forced to sit.

