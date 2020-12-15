site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Loses key fumble
Erickson caught one pass for nine yards and lost a fumble on a rushing attempt in the loss to the Cowboys.
Erickson's fumble was the third fumble in a row lost by the Bengals, and ultimately led to a touchdown drive that increased the Cowboys' lead to 17-0.
