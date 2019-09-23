Bengals' Alex Erickson: Makes 13-yard grab
Erickson caught his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Bills.
Erickson only played seven of 61 possible offensive snaps in this contest. He's most effective as a punt returner -- he has 42 return yards this year -- but he lost the kick returner job to Darius Phillips this season.
