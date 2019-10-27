Bengals' Alex Erickson: Makes big catch in garbage time
Erickson caught six of seven targets for 97 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams.
Erickson was bottled up for much of the afternoon before slipping past the defense for a 52-yard reception during the final minute of the game. It was Erickson's second catch for at least 45 yards in as many games after no such receptions in his first three-plus seasons in the league. There's little to look forward to for the Bengals this season, but Erickson seems to be turning up the heat, averaging seven touches and 98.7 total yards in his last three games. Next up, after the bye, is a Baltimore defense that surrendered 64 total yards to Erickson in Week 6.
More News
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Carries offense early in loss•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Second-leading receiver in loss•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Ready to rock•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Turns in full practice•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Exits Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...