Erickson caught six of seven targets for 97 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams.

Erickson was bottled up for much of the afternoon before slipping past the defense for a 52-yard reception during the final minute of the game. It was Erickson's second catch for at least 45 yards in as many games after no such receptions in his first three-plus seasons in the league. There's little to look forward to for the Bengals this season, but Erickson seems to be turning up the heat, averaging seven touches and 98.7 total yards in his last three games. Next up, after the bye, is a Baltimore defense that surrendered 64 total yards to Erickson in Week 6.