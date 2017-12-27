Bengals' Alex Erickson: Misses practice with ankle issue
Erickson was sidelined during Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
For the first time all season, Erickson didn't have a role on offense Week 16 against the Lions, with all 10 of his snaps coming on special teams during the victory. It appears Erickson may have gotten banged up along the way, but if he's upgraded to a full participant in practice by week's end, he'll be in little danger of missing the season finale Sunday against the Ravens.
