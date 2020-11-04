Erickson fielded one offensive snap and five special-teams snaps during Sunday's 31-20 upset of Tennessee, but he registered no touches in either department.

Erickson remains situated as the Bengals' top punt returner, though he hasn't been afforded a single opportunity to bring one back over the past three weeks. On 10 returns this season, Erickson's 9.3 yards-per-attempt average ranks right up there with the best in the league, as the veteran currently sits sixth in the NFL in that category. Erickson's offensive role has been practically non-existent, however, as he has just one catch this season after racking up a career-best 43 during a 2-14 campaign for Cincinnati last year.