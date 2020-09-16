Erickson collected 29 yards on two punt return attempts during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.
The special-teams ace received four snaps for the Bengals' offense without registering a target, but he made his presence felt in the return game. Erickson was able to take back a Ty Long punt for a 22-yard return at the 7:53 mark of the third quarter, helping to set up Randy Bullock with a 43-yard field goal that put Cincinnati ahead by seven points for the time being. Though Erickson boasts strong averages for his career -- 24.8 yards per kick return and 7.6 yards per punt return -- he remains without a special-teams touchdown on 219 attempts.