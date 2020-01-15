Erickson had one catch on four targets for 16 yards in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Browns. He finishes the season with 43 catches for 529 yards, but with zero touchdowns. He also had 157 punt return yards.

Erickson will be a free agent this upcoming offseason and it's uncertain whether the Bengals intend to re-sign him. He lost the primary kick return duties this season, so his utility to the team has diminished despite being more active on offense.