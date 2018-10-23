Bengals' Alex Erickson: Quiet in passing game
Erickson had just one catch that lost a yard on two targets in Sunday night's loss to the Chiefs.
Andy Dalton nearly exclusively targeted A.J. Green in the first half, and the team had a number of three-and-outs, thus limiting Erickson's opportunities. He also had 65 yards in kickoff returns.
