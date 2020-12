Erickson recorded six receptions on six targets for 88 yards in Week 16 against the Texans.

Erickson took over the primary slot role with Tyler Boyd (concussion) sidelined. He did most of his work in the short areas of the field, though he did manage to work deep downfield for a 42-yard gain early in the third quarter. Should Boyd miss the team's Week 17 matchup against the Ravens, Erickson should maintain his role in the slot.