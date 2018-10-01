Erickson played 36 of a possible 73 offensive snaps (49 percent) and finished with one catch for eight yards on two targets in Sunday's 37-36 win over the Falcons.

Erickson had logged just eight offensive snaps in the Bengals' first three contests, but he saw an enhanced role in three-wideout sets while John Ross nursed an apparent hamstring or groin injury. The added workload didn't translate to many looks for Erickson, who also benefited from No. 1 tight end Tyler Eifert's early departure due to a fractured ankle. Ross' availability for the Week 5 matchup with Miami will likely hold significant weight in how extensively Erickson is used, but even if he's pressed into action again as the No. 3 receiver, Erickson wouldn't offer much fantasy intrigue with A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Giovani Bernard all representing higher-priority options in the passing game.