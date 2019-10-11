Erickson (concussion) is not listed on Friday's injury report, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Erickson has managed to clear the league's concussion protocol in time to suit up Sunday versus Baltimore. He's primed to play a regular role in Cincinnati's receiving corps behind Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate.

