Play

Erickson (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Oakland.

Erickson returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant before upgrading to a full session Friday. He should have at least one or two more weeks with a top-three role in Zac Taylor's three-wide-heavy offense, as A.J. Green (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game after sitting out every practice this week. Erickson's four games with snap shares above 50 percent have yielded 18 catches for 281 yards on 29 targets, though most of that production came with Andy Dalton playing quarterback rather than Ryan Finey. There's also some chance for rookie Stanley Morgan to take away a slice of the snaps and targets that have been going to Erickson and Auden Tate.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories