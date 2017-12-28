Bengals' Alex Erickson: Returns as limited participant
Erickson (ankle) was a limited participant at the Bengals' practice Thursday.
Erickson started the week not practicing but appears to be progressing towards being available for Sunday's regular season finale. The 25-year-old's participation at Friday's practice session should provide a better idea of his status for Week 17.
