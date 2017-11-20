Erickson caught both his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Broncos.

Erickson put his team ahead with a 29-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter. Despite his modest usage in this one, he finished second on the team in receiving yardage as Andy Dalton posted just 6.2 yards per attempt. Eickson has only made sporadic contributions this season, but there's an opportunity to be had on an offense in search of a complement to A.J. Green among its receiving corps. He'll look to build on this effort next week against the Browns.