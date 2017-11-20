Bengals' Alex Erickson: Scores first touchdown of season
Erickson caught both his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Broncos.
Erickson put his team ahead with a 29-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter. Despite his modest usage in this one, he finished second on the team in receiving yardage as Andy Dalton posted just 6.2 yards per attempt. Eickson has only made sporadic contributions this season, but there's an opportunity to be had on an offense in search of a complement to A.J. Green among its receiving corps. He'll look to build on this effort next week against the Browns.
More News
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...