Bengals' Alex Erickson: Second-leading receiver in loss
Erickson corralled four of six targets for 47 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-17 defeat to the Ravens.
A special-teams ace by trade, Erickson has seen an uptick in his offensive involvement of late with injuries to A.J. Green (ankle) and John Ross (shoulder). Against Baltimore Erickson garnered six-plus targets for just the third time in Cincinnati's past 36 regular-season games, while his 47 yards were his most since Week 17 of last year. Next he and the Bengals receiving corps will be going up against a Jaguars defense that allowed only Michael Thomas to exceed 40 receiving yards Sunday.
