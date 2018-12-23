Bengals' Alex Erickson: Second straight multi-catch outing
Erickson caught both of his targets, accumulating 35 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-18 loss to the Browns.
The third-year man out of Wisconsin has 58 receiving yards over the past two weeks, more than he's racked up in any two-game span since Weeks 11 and 12 of last season. Usually a full-time special teams ace, Erickson has garnered seven targets in the past two games, a vast increase compared to his typical passing game involvement (1.5 targets per contest entering Sunday). Erickson also had a 33-yard kick return Sunday that helped spark Cincinnati's first scoring drive of the afternoon (a field goal to cut the deficit to 23-3). If Erickson continues to garner attention in the passing game with A.J. Green (foot) on injured reserve, it will come against a Pittsburgh defense that ranks 13th against the pass (237 yards allowed per game).
