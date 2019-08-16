Bengals' Alex Erickson: Shines as punt returner
Erickson hauled in three catches for 15 yards in the Bengals' second preseason game against the Redskins on Thursday. However, he made his biggest impact with a 75-yard touchdown on a punt return.
Erickson recorded the game's final score with a long punt return, initially streaking down the right sideline prior to cutting into the middle of the field to reach the end zone. He made his biggest impact with the offensive unit early in the second quarter, when he caught a 12-yard pass over the middle from Ryan Finley to convert on third-down. Erickson is set to primarily contribute as both a kick and punt returner, though he could be in line for some role with the offense while A.J. Green (ankle) is sidelined.
More News
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Working with first-team offense•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Leads Bengals in receiving Sunday•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Second straight multi-catch outing•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Targeted five times•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Tallies 14 yards in loss•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: One token catch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...