Erickson recorded the game's final score with a long punt return, initially streaking down the right sideline prior to cutting into the middle of the field to reach the end zone. He made his biggest impact with the offensive unit early in the second quarter, when he caught a 12-yard pass over the middle from Ryan Finley to convert on third-down. Erickson is set to primarily contribute as both a kick and punt returner, though he could be in line for some role with the offense while A.J. Green (ankle) is sidelined.