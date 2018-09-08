Erickson signed a two-year contract extension with Cincinnati, Paul reports.

Erickson is now signed with the Bengals through the 2020 season. The 25-year-old accumulated 663 kick return yards and 278 punt return yards in 2017, in addition to logging 12 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. Erickson stands to resume his role as Cincinnati's top return man this season, but could see less work in three-wideout sets with John Ross posed for increased snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories