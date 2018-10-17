Bengals' Alex Erickson: Snags two passes
Erickson caught two of three targets for eight yards during Sunday's 28-21 loss to Pittsburgh.
Erickson has now seen three targets in each of the past two games following just two in the first month of the season. The targets coincide with the absence of tight ends Tyler Eifert (ankle) and Tyler Kroft (foot), the former ending up on injured reserve. With a thinner tight end group, down-the-roster receivers such as Erickson become more valuable. Erickson has converted his targets into a measly 6.7-yards-per-catch average thus far this season, but takes on a Kansas City defense Sunday that ranks 24th in the league with a 12.5-opponent-yards-per-catch average.
