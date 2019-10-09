Erickson remains in the NFL's concussion protocol as of Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

On the plus side, coach Zac Taylor relayed that Erickson is making progress, but the receiver's status for Sunday's game against the Ravens is unclear at this stage. With A.J. Green (ankle) still out and John Ross (shoulder) on IR, Erickson would be in line for his share of snaps alongside Week 5 wideout starters Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate in the team's offense this weekend, if he's cleared to play.

