Erickson had a 14-yard run during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Chargers.

The 14 total yards were the most Erickson has picked up since Week 5. The Wisconsin product has been targeted just twice, gaining two receiving yards, over his past five games. Cincinnati is bottoming out with seven losses in the last eight games, the past two with backup Jeff Driskel at quarterback. A rebound is unlikely against a Raiders defense ranked in the top half of the league in passing, surrendering just 253 yards per game.

