Bengals' Alex Erickson: Targeted five times
Erickson caught three of five targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 30-14 win over the Raiders.
Erickson experienced an uptick in usage after teammate Tyler Boyd exited the game with a knee injury. He tied for the team lead in targets, equaling his season high in catches while finishing one yard shy of his personal best in that category. Erickson could see more targets next week against the Browns if Boyd is forced to miss out, but the latter downplayed the severity of his injury after the game.
