Bengals' Alex Erickson: Three catches against Dolphins
Erickson had three catches for 24 yards in the Bengals' win over the Dolphins. He also had 19 yards in punt returns.
Erickson had more offensive snaps this week with John Ross out. One of the punt returns drew a big personal foul against the Dolphins that helped set up a scoring drive in the third quarter.
