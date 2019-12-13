Bengals' Alex Erickson: To benefit from Tate, Green absences
Erickson is expected to fill a regular role in three-receiver sets Sunday against the Patriots with A.J. Green (ankle) ruled out for the contest and Auden Tate (knee) recently moving to injured reserve, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
As Dragon notes, Green hasn't practiced since Nov. 4, there's a real chance the wideout remains sidelined for Weeks 16 and 17 as well. The absences of Green and Tate will open up snaps for Erickson alongside Tyler Boyd and John Ross, with the Wisconsin product likely to do most of his damage as a short-yardage target out of the slot. Erickson played 80 percent of the offensive snaps -- his second-highest rate of the season -- in the Bengals' Week 14 loss in Cleveland, finishing with five catches for 45 yards on seven targets.
