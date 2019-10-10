Bengals' Alex Erickson: Turns in full practice
Erickson (concussion) put in a full practice Thursday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
While Erickson's upgrade from limited participation Wednesday to a full showing one day later amounts to a step forward, he'll still need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before being removed from the concussion protocol. If that happens before Sunday's game in Baltimore, Erickson should reclaim a regular spot in three-receiver sets alongside Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate.
