Erickson got added work with the first-team offense in spring workouts due to the injuries of A.J. Green (toe) and John Ross (undisclosed), Michael LaPlaca of the Bengals' official site reports.

Already valued for his prowess on kick and punt returns, Erickson seems to be making a case for an expanded role on offense. Whether the Wisconsin product actually improves upon the career-high 362 offensive reps he logged in 2018 is no sure thing, but it's particularly possible since the receivers above him on the depth chart (A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, John Ross) have combined to miss 37 combined games over the past three seasons. Meanwhile, Erickson has been a modicum of health since entering the league in 2016 and hasn't missed a game over that time period. In 16 contests last year, Erickson caught 20 of 29 targets for 167 yards and no touchdowns with his best performance coming in Week 17 against the Bengals, when he caught six of six targets for 63 yards.