Bengals' Alex Erickson: Working with first-team offense
Erickson got added work with the first-team offense in spring workouts due to the injuries of A.J. Green (toe) and John Ross (undisclosed), Michael LaPlaca of the Bengals' official site reports.
Already valued for his prowess on kick and punt returns, Erickson seems to be making a case for an expanded role on offense. Whether the Wisconsin product actually improves upon the career-high 362 offensive reps he logged in 2018 is no sure thing, but it's particularly possible since the receivers above him on the depth chart (A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, John Ross) have combined to miss 37 combined games over the past three seasons. Meanwhile, Erickson has been a modicum of health since entering the league in 2016 and hasn't missed a game over that time period. In 16 contests last year, Erickson caught 20 of 29 targets for 167 yards and no touchdowns with his best performance coming in Week 17 against the Bengals, when he caught six of six targets for 63 yards.
More News
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Leads Bengals in receiving Sunday•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Second straight multi-catch outing•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Targeted five times•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Tallies 14 yards in loss•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: One token catch•
-
Bengals' Alex Erickson: Shut out again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie quarterback breakdown
Who figure to be the top quarterbacks taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects only three...
-
Rookie tight end breakdown
Who figure to be the top rookie tight ends taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects these...
-
Take Draft discount on Eric Ebron?
Ben Gretch continues his Ex Post Outcome series with a look at whether Eric Ebron is worth...
-
Rookie wide receiver breakdown
Who figure to be the top rookie wideouts taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects these...
-
Rookie running back breakdown
Who figure to be the top rookie running backs taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects...
-
Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...