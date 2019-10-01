Redmond is eligible to play after serving his four-game suspension.

The veteran will be a welcomed addition back to the fold, considering the Bengals' offensive line has dealt with poor play and injuries to this point in the season. Redmond started 15 games last season, and could be thrust into a starting role as early as Sunday against Arizona.

