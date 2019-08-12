Redmond (shoulder) was activated off the PUP list Sunday and cleared to practice, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Redmond was placed on the PUP at the start of training camp due to a shoulder injury, but he passed a physical this weekend and should resume practicing this week. Redmond, however, is suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

