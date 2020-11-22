site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Alex Redmond: Cleared for Sunday's game
Redmond (biceps) is active for Sunday's game versus Washington, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
As expected, Redmond will suit up Sunday and start at right guard.
