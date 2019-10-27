Redmond left Sunday's game against the Rams due to an ankle injury and didn't return, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear as to the specifics of the injury, but the fact that he didn't return to game action suggests the issue was serious enough to keep him out. It's likely that the team will have an update on Redmond's status in the coming days as they head into their bye week for Week 9.

