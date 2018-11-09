Bengals' Alex Redmond: Doubtful for Sunday
Redmond is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints with a hamstring injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Redmond has started all eight games at right guard for the Bengals in 2018, but is likely to miss his first contest Sunday. Trey Hopkins is should take over his starting role against New Orleans.
