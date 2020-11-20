site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Alex Redmond: Expected to play Sunday
Redmond (biceps) is officially questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Football Team, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Coach Zac Taylor said the questionable tag is essentially a formality, and the veteran will start at right guard for a seventh straight game.
