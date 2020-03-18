Play

The Bengals extended a contract tender to Redmond (biceps) on Wednesday.

A torn biceps in warmups during Week 12 of the regular season held Redmond to just three games in 2019. The 25-year-old has appeared in 23 career games, making 17 starts, primarily at guard for the Bengals in his career. Wherever Redmond suits up in 2020 he'll likely be deployed as a depth option across the interior of the offensive line.

