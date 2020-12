Redmond (concussion) is absent from the Bengals' injury report ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Redmond suffered a concussion in the Bengals' Week 12 matchup with the Giants and was sidelined last week as a result. However, it appears he has cleared the team's protocols and should be in line to take on his usual role at right guard against Dallas.